    Times when Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared stunning pictures in bikini

    Georgina Rodriguez is a Spanish model, dancer, and social media influencer who gained international recognition as the partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world's most famous soccer players.

    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Georgina was born on January 27, 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to a Spanish mother and an Argentine father. She moved to Spain with her family at a young age. Before becoming a model, Georgina trained as a classical dancer and even worked as a dance teacher. Georgina began her modeling career at 17, working with top brands like Gucci and Prada.

    Georgina met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016 while working as a shop assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Georgina gave birth to her first child, Alana Martina, in 2017, and later became the mother of twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy. Georgina speaks four languages: Spanish, English, Italian, and Portuguese.

    Georgina supports various charities, including the "Casa do Gaiato" orphanage in Portugal.
    Georgina's fashion sense is often described as elegant and sophisticated, with a love for designer brands and high-end jewelry. Georgina is a fitness enthusiast and regularly shares her workout routines on social media.

    Despite her public profile, Georgina remains private about her personal life and relationships. Georgina is proud of her Argentine and Spanish roots, often showcasing her cultural heritage on social media. Georgina is known for her unwavering support of Cristiano Ronaldo's career and philanthropic endeavors.

