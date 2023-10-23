Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif exudes hotness in outfits from 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'; looks go viral - See photos

The highly anticipated film "Tiger 3," featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is scheduled to grace the big screen next month. The debut track from the movie, titled "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam," has just been released. Katrina Kaif's various attire choices in the song showcase her stunning appearance.

In the latest song from the film "Tiger 3," Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are seen in an exotic destination, and the track is infused with lively party rhythms.

Katrina Kaif appears absolutely mesmerizing in her designer ensemble, featuring shimmering black shorts and a crop top, complemented by a long, neon-colored cape that elegantly drapes from her shoulders.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have truly ignited the dance floor with their fantastic and electrifying dance moves.

Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in her graceful pose while donning a long yellow dress accentuated by a chic black belt cinched at the waist.

As she turns up the heat with her dance moves, she perfectly complements her steps with a stylish ensemble consisting of black shorts, a black spaghetti top, and some stylish gold chains that add a cool and trendy touch to her look.

Katrina Kaif, renowned for her exceptional dancing skills and fashion sense, is an absolute stunner in a printed dress paired with a sarong-style skirt and a bikini.

Katrina Kaif appears absolutely stunning in her shimmery purple dress, accentuated by feather-like fabric draping over her arms.

Katrina Kaif is a vision of beauty in her denim ensemble, comprising a denim skirt and a denim jacket adorned with silver beaded embellishments. She looks absolutely stunning in this outfit.

Katrina Kaif looks truly breathtaking in this off-white designer dress, set against the backdrop of a mesmerizing sunset.

The vibrant orange, body-hugging short dress looks incredibly flattering on her as she moves to the rhythm of the song.