Box Office Report: Hit, Shabaash Mithu or Thor, who earned more on Thursday?

Among the three films that contested through the past one week at the box office – Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Hit: The First Case’ and Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’, which film earned more in terms of collection on Thursday at the box office? Continue reading to find out about their collections.

Image: Official film posters

This year so far, the Hindi film industry has seen more flop films than hit ones. There have also been films that were great on the content but failed when it came to making numbers at the box office. At the same time, there has been a huge impact of South and Hollywood films on Hindi cinema. Speaking of content-based films that garnered positive reviews, Taapsee Pannu's ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and Rajkummar Rao's ‘Hit: The First Case’ are two such films that ride high on content but low in terms of audience response in the theatres. While ‘Hit’ is doing an average business at the ticket window, 'Shabash Mithu' seems to be crawling. Chris Hemsworth-starrer ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ has also started seeing a dip in the collections. If you are wondering how the three films performed on Thursday, here is a lowdown on their collections; take a look.

Image: Official film poster

Shabaash Mithu: Based on the life of former women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, the biopic made a slow start on the opening day itself. It was expected that this film would do good business on weekends, but even on weekends, its collection remained limited to lakhs. Shabaash Mithu had earned only Rs 17 lakhs on Thursday. Then the total collection of the film was 2.14 crores. At the same time, according to the initial figures including Thursday's collection, the film has so far earned around Rs 2.30 crores in total. ALSO READ: Shamshera Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor-starrer wins big on cinematography

Image: Official film poster

Hit: The first case: Rajkumar Rao-starrer film ‘Hit: The First Case’ is a crime drama. In this, Rajkummar plays the role of a police officer, while Sanya Malhotra plays his love interest. This is the story of a policeman who is on a hunt for a missing girl. After a slow start on its opening day, the film gained momentum over the weekend. But now its business is also slowing down. On Wednesday, the film had earned around Rs 78 lakh, after which the total figure had gone up to Rs 8.12 crore. Talking about Thursday, according to the initial figures, the total business of this film is said to be around Rs 8.70 crores. ALSO READ: Nude pictures: Ranveer Singh does the unthinkable; poses in birthday suit

Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Thor: Love and Thunder: The Hindi version of the film had quite a bomb of an opening day collection. The earnings of this film is better than all the Hindi films released this year. At the same time, the film has also made a splash at the international level. Talking about the earnings of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, on the fourteenth day of its release i.e. on Wednesday, the film had earned Rs 47 lakh in Hindi and Rs 69 lakh in English. According to this, the total collection of the film had gone up to Rs 93.2 crores. On the other hand, adding Thursday's earnings, according to this, Thor's collection is said to be around Rs 94 crores.

Image: Official film poster