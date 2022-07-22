Shamshera Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor-starrer wins big on cinematography

Karan Mehta’s much-awaited film ‘Shamshera’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, hit the theatres on Friday. The film seems to be earning big for its cinematography; check out how Twitterrattis have responded to it.

After four long years, Ranbir Kapoor has once again returned to the cinemas with Karan Mehta’s ‘Shamshera’. It was one of the most-awaited films of Ranbir for multiple reasons – be it his return to the silver screen, seeing him doing action sequences, his double role, sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt or his chemistry with Vaani Kapoor. The excitement around the film has been real and the promotions that the actors pulled off across the country, seem to have paid off as well.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead (and double) role, Shamshera hit the theatres on Friday. It is the first film of Ranbir’s career that has been released in Hindi as well as in Tamil and Telugu languages. Speaking of the number of screens, Shamshera was released on more than 4000 screens across the length and the breadth of the country. Not only in India, but the film has also had a worldwide release with numerous shows in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

While the film is being screened in the theatres, early reviews for ‘Shamshera’ have started pouring on Twitter. A common feeling that most of the audience has had toward the film is that it scores big on cinematography and background music, while Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the theatres continues to be the biggest factor to draw the audience to the cinema halls. There are also viewers who have said that the film has a very Game of Thrones feeling to it.

What do the box office predictions say? In terms of advance booking, ‘Shamshera’ collected a little over Rs 2 crore which is being deemed as a decent amount. Going by the early prediction, the film is expected to collect anything between Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore on its opening day. Trade pundits have also placed their hopes on the film to perform better than Karti Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which has gone down to become the biggest Hindi blockbuster of 2022, so far.

Will ‘Shamshera’ beat Yashraj Films’ jinx? Since November 2021, Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films has released a total of four films, with ‘Shamshera’ being the latest addition to it. The other three films include ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. Unfortunately, none of the three films was able to make it big at the box office. Therefore, all bets for YRF have been placed on ‘Shamshera’ to see whether the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film will be able to break the jinx for YRF and become a hit or not.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions here:

Terrific first half💯 #Shamshera

RK is a STAR 🌟. WOM Will be amazing. 2nd half loading....