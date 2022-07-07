Thor: Love and Thunder LEAKED: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's film out on TamilRockers, Telegram and more

On July 7, 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder was shown in theatres. After it was released, though, the film was stolen and is now streaming on pirate websites.

Thor: Love and Thunder was one of the most anticipated MCU movies of 2022, but social media leaks have fans concerned about the potential damage the Chris Hemsworth-led film may have. If the movie's reported finale was what got Twitter and Reddit buzzing, many were shocked by the post-credit sequence (with dialogue).



Chris appears in the movie directed by Taika Waititi and stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe. On Thursday, July 7, the superhero movie will be released in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.



Hercules was the greatest champion ever and lived for over a thousand years. He was born to the Greek deity Zeus and the human Alcmena. According to comic book history, Hercules and Thor engaged in several epic battles before the Greek hero joined the Avengers. Hercules is apparently introduced to the MCU in the end-credit sequence. Thor Love and Thunder Full Movie in HD Is Available for Free Download and Online Watching on TamilRockers and Telegram; The most recent victim of piracy is the Marvel movie.

Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Additionally, there have been plots in which he was a Defenders member and assisted in the creation of heroes from the West Coast. In 2020, rumours of Hercules' presence circulated, but based on the leaks, it appears that we shall see the hero in all his grandeur.