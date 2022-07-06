Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt talks about being a ‘Kapoor Khandaan’ bahu

    Alia Bhatt has opened up on her transition from being a Bhatt daughter to a Kapoor Bahu during a conversation with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh in the first episode of ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 4:24 PM IST

    With only a day left for Karan Johar’s much-awaited season seven of celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, the makers have been releasing interesting promos and BTS videos from the show. The first episode of the chat show will feature Karan’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as guests.

    In the episode, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ trio – Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt touch on many topics including relationships and marriages. One of these conversations revolved around if there were any transitions that she underwent after her marriage. That is when Alia Bhatt opens up on how it feels to be the bahu of ‘Kapoor Khandaan’.

    Alia Bhatt traced her journey of shifting from a nuclear family to adapting to a mighty family like that of the Kapoors which is considered Bollywood’s first family. Speaking of the transition, Alia said, “I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing.”

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals spicy details of ‘Suhaagraat’ with Ranbir Kapoor?

    “Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life” Alia Bhatt continued saying.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Apart from this, one of the promos also shows her talking about one myth she debunked after getting married. When the show’s host Karan Johar asked her about one such myth, she went to talk about the first night. Alia said that there is nothing as ‘suhagraat’ that people assume, further explaining that the couple is so tired that all they want to do is sleep.

    ALSO READ: After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to become parents?

    Koffee With Karan’s season seven will begin streaming on Hotstar+ Disney from Thursday onwards. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the show will also see actors Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor, among many others.

