Thor 4 Advance Booking: Chris Hemsworth’s film has earned this much before its release

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

    Tickets for Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale-starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder' are being sold for as high as Rs 1800 in parts of India. Check out how much the film has already earned with its advance booking.

    Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

    The countdown for the release of the 29th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) 'Thor: Love and Thunder', slated for a theatrical release on Thursday, July 7, has begun. Advance booking of the film is going on indiscriminately at the box office. The ticket rates of the film have reached up to Rs 1800 in some theatres. In many cities, the film’s first show will start as early as 6.30 am on Thursday. The Marvel Studios film is expected to continue the success of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ in India, which had collected over Rs 150 crore in the country.

    Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

    Fans of MCU in India: The number of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in India has been increasing continuously since its first release in 2008, Iron Man. So far, 28 films of MCU have been released. 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is the 29th film. These stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been progressing film by film. Previously, the superheroes would take their own story forward in their respective universe. Then, all these superheroes came together in the 'Avengers' series.

    Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

    Earned crores only in advance booking: According to the data available on the advance booking of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' till Tuesday evening, the film has so far earned around Rs 9 crore only from advance booking. Of these, the English version has sold the maximum number of tickets for around Rs 6.50 crore. After this, tickets for the Hindi version of the film have been sold for around Rs 2.25 crore. The highest-grossing MCU film to date in India has been 'Avengers: Endgame', which earned Rs 373.22 crore in 2019. The first three highest-grossing Hollywood films released in India are all from MCU.

    Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

    Film made on a budget of Rs 1463 crore: As far as the budget of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is concerned, it has been made at a cost of about $ 185 million i.e. about Rs 1463 crore. It is considered to be the most expensive Thor film, so far. The film, which is releasing a day before the US in India, is also being released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in addition to English and on the first day, this film will be shown on about 2800 screens in the country.

    Image: Marvel Studios/Twitter

    According to the estimates so far, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' can take an opening of about Rs 25 crores on the first day in India. MCU's previous 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' had an opening of Rs 28.35 crore in India.

