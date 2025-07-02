These 5 major Bollywood films were pulled from OTT in July – Details inside
Just like in theatres, films on OTT platforms are available for a limited time. Reports indicate several titles will be removed from digital platforms as their streaming contracts expire in July 2025.
Movie: Gabbar Is Back
OTT Platform: Netflix
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this film was released in theaters in 2015 and was a semi-hit at the box office. Then, with the OTT boom, Netflix licensed it for streaming, which ended on July 1st. This means you can no longer watch this Akshay Kumar starrer film on Netflix.
Movie: Queen
OTT Platform: Netflix
Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' was released in 2013. This film was a hit at the box office. Later, Netflix acquired its streaming rights. However, this agreement ended on July 1st, and this Vikas Bahl-directed film has been removed from Netflix.
Movie: Drishyam
OTT Platform: Netflix
Directed by Nishikant Kamat, this film was released in theaters in 2015 and was a semi-hit at the box office. Later, its streaming rights were agreed upon with Netflix, which ended on July 1st. Now viewers will not be able to stream this film there.
Movie: Raazi
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This film by director Meghna Gulzar was released in theaters in 2018. The streaming rights for this Alia Bhatt starrer, which was a super hit at the box office, are with Amazon Prime Video, and their contract is expiring on July 5th. This means that after July 5th, viewers will not be able to enjoy it on Prime Video.
Movie: 102 Not Out
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer film was released in cinemas in 2018. It had an average performance at the box office. The streaming rights for the film are currently with Amazon Prime Video. The contract for this Umesh Shukla-directed film is ending on July 8th, after which it will be removed from there.