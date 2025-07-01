Ace to Squid Game 3: Top 5 most viewed movies, webseries
Ormax Media released the list of the top 5 most-watched movies and web series on OTT platforms from June 23rd to 29th
| Published : Jul 01 2025, 10:16 AM
Top 5 Most Viewed Movies and Web Series on OTT
With the huge growth of OTT platforms, more people are now watching movies and shows online than in theaters. This has led to an increase in the number of movies and web series made exclusively for OTT. Ormax Media releases a weekly list of the top 5 most-watched movies and web series on OTT platforms. Here's a look at the top 5 from June 23rd to 29th.
Top 5 Most Watched Movies on OTT
The most-watched movie on OTT last week was Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. Streaming on Netflix, it garnered 4.1 million views. Following closely behind was Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 on Jio Hotstar with 3.6 million views.
Vijay Sethupathi's Ace Rocks OTT
The Bollywood movie Jaat secured the third spot with 2.5 million views on Netflix. Ground Zero on Amazon Prime came in fourth with 2.4 million views. Vijay Sethupathi's Ace rounded out the top 5 with 2.3 million views on Amazon Prime.
Top 5 Most Viewed Web Series on OTT
Kerala Crime Files Season 2 on Jio Hotstar grabbed the fifth spot with 3.4 million views. The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 on Netflix followed with 3.8 million views.
Squid Game 3 Makes Waves on OTT
Criminal Justice: A Family Matter on Jio Hotstar took the third spot with 4.5 million views. The highly anticipated Squid Game Season 3 on Netflix landed in second place with 4.8 million views. Panchayat Season 4 on Amazon Prime topped the list with a whopping 8.8 million views, setting a record for the most views in a single week this year.
