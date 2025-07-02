- Home
| Published : Jul 02 2025, 10:39 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : X
Upcoming Tamil Movies in 2025
The first half of 2025 is over, and Kollywood enters its second half. The first half wasn't very successful, with Ajith's Good, Bad, and Ugly being the highest-grossing film. All eyes are now on the next six months. Let's see what movies are slated for release.
Image Credit : Instagram
July Movie Releases
July sees the release of 3PSHK starring Siddharth, Sarathkumar, and Devanayani on the 4th. Ram's Parandhu Po with Mirchi Siva and Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya's debut film Phoenix also release on the 4th. Thalaivan Thalaivi with Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen releases on the 25th, and Ezhil's Desingu Raja 2 on the 11th.
Image Credit : Instagram
Coolie Arrives in August
August is crucial for Tamil cinema with the release of Rajinikanth's highly anticipated Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Expected to be Tamil cinema's first 1000 crore grosser, it releases on August 14th. Will it meet fans' expectations?
Image Credit : Instagram
September Movie Releases
September brings Sivakarthikeyan's Madharasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, with music by Anirudh, releasing on the 5th. Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Company, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, releases on the 18th.
Image Credit : our own
October Movie Releases
October 1st sees Dhanush's directorial venture, Idly Kadai, release. Kantara 2 also releases in October. Diwali releases include Mari Selvaraj's Bison with Dhruv Vikram, Dude with Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, and R.J. Balaji's Karuppu with Surya. Legend Saravanan's film also releases.
Image Credit : our own
November Movie Releases
November has Karthi's Sardar 2, directed by P.S. Mithran. Dhanush's Bollywood film, Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai, releases on the 28th. Selvaraghavan's 7G Rainbow Colony is also rumored for a November 6th release.
Image Credit : instagram
December Movie Releases
December sees the release of Prabhas' Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, with Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal, and music by Thaman. It releases on December 5th.
