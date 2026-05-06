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Bhanupriya: They Called Her 'Too Dark', Made Her Use Turmeric for 2 Months, She Ruled an Industry
A top Telugu actress was once shamed for her dark skin at the start of her career. For her debut film, she had to apply turmeric for two whole months. But guess what? She went on to become a massive star in Tollywood.
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Rejected for being 'too dark'
Director Vamsi spotted Bhanupriya in a Tamil film and wanted to cast her in 'Sitara'. However, the film's cinematographer immediately rejected her. He bluntly said she was too dark and didn't suit the character, who was supposed to be very beautiful.
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Cinematographer rejected Bhanupriya
The cinematographer, Raghu, argued that the audience wouldn't accept a dark-skinned actress for the role of Kokila. He pointed out that the actor playing her brother, Sarathkumar, was very fair, and a dark-skinned sister would look odd on screen. But director Vamsi stood his ground.
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Applied turmeric for two months
To make her look brighter on screen, the film's team made Bhanupriya apply turmeric paste on her skin for two straight months. Cinematographer Raghu later revealed that after this 'treatment', they created a specific makeup look that she maintained throughout the 'Sitara' shoot.
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Bhanupriya who ruled the industry
Despite the initial hurdles, 'Sitara' became a huge hit and launched Bhanupriya into stardom. She became a top heroine in both Telugu and Tamil cinema. She later married Adarsh Kaushal, who passed away in 2018. Recent reports suggest she is now battling memory loss.
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