Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the South. She has made a strong mark in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi projects. Reports claim she charged around Rs 10 crore for the spy thriller series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. She also received about Rs 5 crore for the song 'Oo Antava' in 'Pushpa'. According to reports, Samantha's total net worth is estimated to be around Rs 100 to 110 crore. She will soon be seen in her upcoming Telugu film 'Maa Inti Bangaram'.