Trisha Krishnan to Nayanthara: 5 South Indian Actresses Who Charge Crores Per Film
The demand for South Indian actresses is soaring, with stars like Trisha Krishnan and Nayanthara charging crores per film. Here’s a look at five leading actresses whose hefty fees continue to stun fans and the industry.
South's highest-paid stars
Nayanthara is in high demand
Sai Pallavi's fee has also increased
Rashmika Mandanna has also hiked her fees
Trisha Krishnan is at the top of the list
Trisha Krishnan is the highest-paid actress in South cinema. According to reports, she charges up to Rs 10-12 crore for a film. She has a massive fan following in Tamil and Telugu cinema and is still one of the most in-demand stars. News suggests she is charging around Rs 12 crore for her upcoming film 'Vishwambhara'.
Also Read: Monalisa Marries Farmaan Khan, Both Fathers React Strongly to the Wedding; Check Here
Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges in crores
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the South. She has made a strong mark in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi projects. Reports claim she charged around Rs 10 crore for the spy thriller series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. She also received about Rs 5 crore for the song 'Oo Antava' in 'Pushpa'. According to reports, Samantha's total net worth is estimated to be around Rs 100 to 110 crore. She will soon be seen in her upcoming Telugu film 'Maa Inti Bangaram'.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.