After the blockbuster success of the Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun is gearing up for some massive upcoming projects. He is currently working on AA22XA6, directed by Atlee Kumar, where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

Following this, the actor will return as Pushpa in Pushpa 3: The Rampage, the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise directed by Sukumar. Both films are being planned as mega-budget entertainers and are expected to make a huge impact at the box office.

