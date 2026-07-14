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Sridevi’s Shocking On-Set Moment With Rajinikanth, You Won’t Believe What Happened! Read On
The late Sridevi worked with almost every major star in her long career. But some scenes were really tough to shoot. Here's the story of one such scene where she had to spit on a superstar's face, and how she was terrified to do it.
Many wonders in the world of cinema...
Actors and directors often go to great lengths to get that one perfect shot. This dedication creates some truly memorable moments in cinema. One such emotional story involves Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, the late actress Sridevi, and legendary director Bharathiraja. Their collaboration on one scene became a landmark moment in film history.
The story behind the film '16 Vayathinile'
The film was Bharathiraja's Tamil classic, '16 Vayathinile', starring Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sridevi. It was later remade in Telugu as '16 Yella Vayasu'. In one crucial scene, Rajinikanth's character brutally thrashes Kamal Haasan's. Sridevi's character then confronts Rajinikanth and, in a fit of rage, has to spit on his face.
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Sridevi said 'absolutely not'
The film crew first tried using soap foam to shoot the scene. But it just didn't look real on camera. Seeing the confusion, Rajinikanth, with zero ego, told the director to ask Sridevi to spit for real. However, Sridevi couldn't bring herself to do it. She flatly refused, saying, 'I absolutely cannot do that,' and walked off the set.
Rajinikanth's commitment
When Sridevi refused, Rajinikanth himself took her to director Bharathiraja. He insisted that they had to do it for the scene to be perfect. Even Bharathiraja was hesitant at first, but Rajinikanth was firm. After a long discussion, Sridevi finally agreed. She completed the shot, though she was extremely uncomfortable.
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Bharathiraja was moved to tears
Director Bharathiraja was completely stunned by Rajinikanth's dedication that day. He saw the true artist in Rajinikanth and got very emotional. Bharathiraja broke down in tears and gave him a tight hug. This incident became a living example of Rajinikanth's belief that acting is about total commitment, not just saying lines. It proved that when an actor trusts the director's vision, they can create magic.
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