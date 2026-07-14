A 2011 video clip featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan repeatedly offering his watch to global pop icon Lady Gaga, who politely declined, has sparked again. The interaction, filmed during Gaga's visit to India, shows Khan leaning over to insist on the gift, with Gaga's firm 'No' catching all the attention.

A 2011 video clip has resurfaced, showing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan leaning over to repeatedly offer his watch to global pop icon Lady Gaga. She politely declined the interaction. The decade-old footage of the exchange has once again drawn significant attention online. Capturing a memorable moment from Lady Gaga's 2011 visit to India, the viral clip shared on Reddit and social media shows her participating in an interview with the acclaimed actor.

The Repeated Offer

During the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaning closer to Lady Gaga, presenting his wristwatch as a gift. He insisted that she accept it, despite her initial refusals. The clip was shared on Reddit with the caption, “SRK really made Lady Gaga uncomfortable."

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Gaga's Continued Refusal

In the candid chat, Gaga was asked if she would date Shah Rukh Khan. Gaga replies, “Would I like to date you? Yes. You’re married? Absolutely not." Shah Rukh later jokes, “Who told her about this marriage thing of mine here?" Clarifying her stance Gaga says, “I am a good girl… I’m a one-guy girl. And I’m very old-fashioned in that way. So absolutely no way.” Shah Rukh reacts with, “See, you’ve dashed my hopes to the ground." Later, Shah Rukh offers his wristwatch to Lady Gaga as a gift. He tells her, “I’m going to give you my watch."

When SRK Leaned Towards Gaga Making Her Allegedly Uncomfortable

She immediately refuses, saying, “No, no. You’re not going to give me. No, I don’t want your watch. Please, please, please." Even after her repeated no, Shah Rukh continues to pursue her to accept the gift, leaning closer across the couch during the interaction. Lady Gaga continues saying, “No… I don’t want it." Trying to end the conversation, she suggests, “Give it to a fan." Shah Rukh then says, “So I give it to you, and you give it to a fan."

However let us tell you that Lady Gaga had also spoken about Shah Rukh’s gentleman behaviour backstage, saying, “He was trying to hold my coffee for me backstage. He was being so polite. And he’s this huge star. I’m so uncomfortable."