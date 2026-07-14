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Bhau Kadam, Gautami Patil's 'Hil Pori Hila' Goes Viral, Have You Heard the Trending Song?
Bhau Kadam and Gautami Patil's new song, 'Hil Pori Hila', has gone completely viral right after its release. The audience is absolutely loving this track.
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Image Credit : Youtube
Gautami Patil - Bhau Kadam
Gautami Patil is making headlines with her new song. What's special is that she's seen dancing with the famous actor Bhau Kadam in this track.
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Image Credit : Youtube
Hil Pori Hila song
Gautami Patil and Bhau Kadam's song 'Hil Pori Hila' is creating a huge buzz on social media right now.
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Image Credit : Youtube
Bhau Kadam's special style
This song marks the first time Bhau Kadam and Gautami Patil have appeared on screen together. The track was released on June 5.
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Image Credit : Youtube
New song in discussion on social media
This new track is a modern take on Dada Kondke's superhit song 'Hil Pori Hila'. In the video, the team styled Bhau Kadam's look just like the legendary actor.
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Image Credit : Youtube
Hil Pori Hila....
Singers Rohit Raut and Sonali Sonawane have lent their voices to this new version of 'Hil Pori Hila'.
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Image Credit : Youtube
The audience prefers the pair
The audience is showering immense love on the song and the fresh pairing of Gautami and Bhau Kadam. The track is getting very popular.
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Image Credit : Youtube
Craze of the song on social media
The track is a huge trend on social media. Many users are creating and sharing their own Reels using this song.
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