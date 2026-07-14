Kriti Sanon was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at the India vs England ODI match in Edgbaston. On the work front, her new film 'Cocktail 2' with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

Kriti Sanon, along with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, has reached Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham to watch the ongoing India vs England ODI match on Tuesday. Kabir Bahia shared the snaps from the stadium with Kriti Sanon and one of their friend on his Instagram handle. Kriti Sanon wore a green top and white trousers for the day.

Kriti Sanon's new film 'Cocktail 2'

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was seen in the film 'Cocktail 2' which starred her along with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Homi Adjania. 'Cocktail 2' has made a strong start at the box office, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend despite receiving mixed reactions from fans of the OG film.

The story follows Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, a young couple deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree trip soon turns into an emotional test of trust, love, and commitment.

The original film starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty.

India vs England ODI update

Coming to the match, a bowling masterclass from Axar Patel, along with disciplined pace and bounce by Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar, helped India restrict England to 258 in the first ODI in Edgbaston on Tuesday.

India will now require 259 runs to win the opening ODI and take an early lead in the three-match series. (ANI)