Adah Sharma has been named the promotional face in India for the iconic Hollywood franchise Evil Dead, marking a full-circle moment from her horror debut in 1920. Known for her versatility across action, comedy, and drama, she continues to evolve with upcoming projects like Super Velli and her Marathi debut Gajra.

Actor Adah Sharma has been announced as the promotional face in India for the iconic Hollywood franchise Evil Dead, marking a significant milestone in her career—one that fittingly brings her journey in the horror genre full circle.

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Adah made her acting debut with 1920, where her portrayal of a woman possessed by an evil spirit earned widespread acclaim and established her as a promising talent. Years later, her association with the globally celebrated Evil Dead franchise highlights her enduring connection with horror.

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What makes this collaboration even more noteworthy is Adah’s remarkable versatility. In an industry where actors are often typecast, she has consistently reinvented herself with every project. From delivering high-octane action in Commando 2 and Commando 3 to showcasing her comic timing in Reeta Sanyal and Sunflower, she has explored a wide range of roles with ease.

She also delivered one of the most emotionally intense performances of her career in The Kerala Story. While 1920 explored supernatural horror, The Kerala Story dealt with fear and trauma rooted in real-life events, demonstrating her ability to portray both psychological and emotional depth.

Adah is now set to undergo yet another transformation with Super Velli, an unconventional superhero film that adds a new dimension to her diverse filmography. She is also stepping into Marathi cinema with her debut in the film Gajra.

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From horror and action to comedy, drama, and now superhero storytelling, Adah Sharma has built a career defined by bold choices and a willingness to experiment rather than conform to a single image.

As audiences look forward to her upcoming projects, this association further reinforces her position as one of the most versatile contemporary actresses in Indian cinema.