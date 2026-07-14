Popular anchor Ranjini Haridas has finally responded to people who call her egoistic. In a new video, she says yes, she does have an ego, and explains what it means to her.

Ranjini Haridas is one of Malayalam's most well-known anchors. After gaining massive popularity with Asianet's 'Idea Star Singer', she is now active with her own YouTube channels. She runs 'RH Factor' to share her personal experiences and another channel named 'Ranjini Haridas' for interviews. In her latest video, Ranjini addresses the common opinion that she is very egoistic—and she agrees.

"In Malayalam, 'ego' can mean arrogance, self-awareness, or a sense of 'I'. Usually, when people hear the word 'ego', they think of it as something negative. I'm someone who has heard it all—'She has a huge ego,' 'She's so arrogant,' 'She thinks too much of herself'," Ranjini said.

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She continued, "But I know exactly who I am. I'm well aware of my good and bad sides. In this world, the one person who knows me best is me. So yes, I do have a sense of self and strong self-awareness. And it's based on this awareness that I position myself in the world."

Ranjini also had a message for others facing similar criticism. "When I was younger, hearing people constantly call me arrogant made me feel like there was something wrong with me. But now I know I'm not alone. Many people, especially women, who live with self-confidence and a clear sense of who they are, hear the same things. My message to them is simple: never change who you are just because of societal pressure," she concluded in the video.

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