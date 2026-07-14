The official teaser for 'Behemoth!' starring Pedro Pascal has been unveiled. The film, directed by Tony Gilroy, follows a gifted cellist returning to Los Angeles. It also stars Olivia Wilde and Will Arnett and is set for a December 4 release.

The official teaser for Pedro Pascal starrer upcoming new drama 'Behemoth!' has been unveiled, bringing to the audience a story about a family of Los Angeles musicians.

As per the official synopsis, the film follows the story of a "gifted cellist" Alex Serian, who returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. "Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever," the note added, as per Variety.

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Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Besides Pedro Pascal, the film also features Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, Margarita Levieva, Hank Azaria and Will Arnett in key roles.

Filmmaker Tony Gilroy, known for his work in 'Michael Clayton' and 'The Bourne Legacy', has directed and written the film. Gilroy also produced the film alongside John Gilroy and Sanne Wohlenberg. Among the executive producers are Cameron Chidsey, Katie Goodson, DanTram Nguyen, Jeremy Reitz, and Rayne Roberts.

Pedro Pascal on His Character

In a recent interview, Pascal opened up about his characer, explaining what inspired him to take up the character of a musician. "There was something overall about this story that I think I connected to more cerebrally and emotionally. Alex is not a rock star. He's not even somebody that's looking for the spotlight. He's just someone whose first language is music.... It's a love letter to music; it's a love letter to movies. It's about family; it's about legacy; it's about healing. I wished for myself this kind of experience as an actor before I ever got to act," the actor said, as quoted by Variety.

Release Date

'Behemoth!' is set to release on December 4. (ANI)