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From Srivalli to Geetanjali: One Quick Look at Rashmika Mandanna's Most Iconic Film Looks
Rashmika Mandanna’s on-screen style evolves with every role, from ethnic and casual to regal and fierce. Her versatility across films like Pushpa and Chhaava cements her as a top fashion icon in Indian cinema.
Fashion Journey Through Rashmika Mandanna's Most Memorable Characters
Rashmika Mandanna has consistently impressed audiences not just with her performances, but also with her effortless on-screen style. From the girl-next-door to a fierce action heroine, a royal queen, or a romantic lead, each role carries a distinct fashion identity. Widely regarded as a leading Pan-India star, her film wardrobes have often inspired fans, reflecting a seamless evolution in style with every character.
Geetha Govindam
Her looks in Geetha Govindam beautifully blended vibrant kurtas with graceful ethnic wear, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and sophistication.
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Pushpa
Portraying Srivalli, she showcased earthy charm through handloom sarees, traditional jewellery, braided hairstyles, and muted tones that captured rural authenticity.
Chhava
In the role of Maharani Yesubai, Rashmika exuded regal elegance with rich Paithani-inspired sarees, intricate Maharashtrian jewellery, traditional nose rings, and majestic drapes.
Ranabaali
Early glimpses hint at dramatic, culturally rooted costumes paired with commanding styling, adding a powerful new dimension to her screen presence.
Cocktail 2
The film presented her in chic, modern ensembles that combined effortless glamour with a polished, sophisticated edge.
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Dear Comrade
As Lilly, Rashmika embraced a laid-back aesthetic with oversized shirts, denim, relaxed kurtas, and easy silhouettes, making her style effortlessly relatable.
Mysaa
With rugged styling, intense expressions, and an action-driven aesthetic, Mysaa showcases one of Rashmika’s boldest transformations yet.
Conclusion
From elegant drapes and royal ensembles to casual wear, rustic aesthetics, and modern glamour, Rashmika Mandanna continues to reinvent herself with every role. Her versatility not only defines her performances but also cements her as one of Indian cinema’s most exciting on-screen style icons. With upcoming projects like Mysaa, Ranabaali, Animal Park, Pushpa 3, and Raaka, audiences can expect many more memorable fashion moments alongside her powerful performances.
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