From elegant drapes and royal ensembles to casual wear, rustic aesthetics, and modern glamour, Rashmika Mandanna continues to reinvent herself with every role. Her versatility not only defines her performances but also cements her as one of Indian cinema’s most exciting on-screen style icons. With upcoming projects like Mysaa, Ranabaali, Animal Park, Pushpa 3, and Raaka, audiences can expect many more memorable fashion moments alongside her powerful performances.