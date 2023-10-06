The Road LEAKED: Trisha Krishnan's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    Trisha Krishnan's suspense thriller Tamil film, The Road was released in theatres on 6th October. The film opened up to positive reviews from the audience and netizens. However, the movie leaked on many Torrent sites just after it was released on the big screen.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    The Road, directed by Arun Vaseegaran, is a Tamil suspense thriller film starring Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan in the major role.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    The Tamil film, with Raththam, Irugapatru, and 800, was released in theatres on October 6th. However, only hours after its premiere, The Road was leaked on various torrent sites, allowing viewers to download the whole film for free in HD.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    The Road, a suspense thriller starring Trisha Krishnan, was released in theatres on October 6th. The film received good reviews from both the audience and netizens.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    However, only hours after its initial release, the film has been pirated on various torrent sites, allowing anybody to see and download it for free. 

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Hdhub4u, Tamil Rockers, and more torrent sites are among them. The film's box office success may suffer due to the leak. Meanwhile, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on the internet.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Several films, including Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, Mark Antony, Jawan, The Nun, Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, King Of Kotha, OMG 2, Gadar 2, and many others, have recently been leaked online.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Road is a forthcoming suspense thriller film directed by Arun Vaseegaran. The film is based on "true incidents" and stars Trisha Krishnan, Miya George, and Dancing Rose Shabeer in the key parts. 

