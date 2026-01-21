Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab arrived in theatres on January 9, perfectly timed for the Pongal and Sankranti holiday season. The Prabhas-led horror comedy opened to massive numbers, collecting over Rs 100 crore worldwide on Day 1 and nearly Rs 63 crore net in India. Paid previews alone contributed a striking Rs 9.15 crore.

However, the celebratory start did not translate into long-term success. As the days progressed, audience interest began to fade rapidly. Viewers and critics pointed out issues with the screenplay, inconsistent logic, jarring dialogues, and underwhelming direction. What began as a festive crowd-puller soon faced a wave of disappointment, with many calling it one of the biggest recent cinematic letdowns.