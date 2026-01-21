The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas Film Crashes Below ₹1 Crore
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas’ fantasy horror has witnessed a dramatic box office downfall. After a thunderous opening, the film crashed by Day 12, earning under Rs 1 crore, as negative word-of-mouth and criticism
A Thunderous Start That Quickly Lost Steam
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab arrived in theatres on January 9, perfectly timed for the Pongal and Sankranti holiday season. The Prabhas-led horror comedy opened to massive numbers, collecting over Rs 100 crore worldwide on Day 1 and nearly Rs 63 crore net in India. Paid previews alone contributed a striking Rs 9.15 crore.
However, the celebratory start did not translate into long-term success. As the days progressed, audience interest began to fade rapidly. Viewers and critics pointed out issues with the screenplay, inconsistent logic, jarring dialogues, and underwhelming direction. What began as a festive crowd-puller soon faced a wave of disappointment, with many calling it one of the biggest recent cinematic letdowns.
Regional Performance Breakdown and Day 12 Crash
In its first 11 days, The Raja Saab collected Rs 140.70 crore in India. The Telugu version carried the film almost entirely, contributing Rs 115.48 crore. The Hindi-dubbed version struggled to find footing, bringing in only Rs 23.51 crore. Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions performed poorly, with collections staying under Rs 2 crore combined.
By Day 12, the decline turned drastic. Early estimates show the film earned only Rs 73 lakh across all five languages. Falling below the Rs 1 crore mark signaled a full-fledged box office collapse, shocking trade circles given the film’s powerful opening and star-driven hype.
Director’s Reaction and Film’s Aftermath
As collections dipped, director Maruthi addressed the backlash at a post-release event. He expressed disappointment over how easily years of creative effort can be dismissed. He explained that while audiences watched the film for a few hours, the team had invested nearly three years of work, stress, and learning into the project. He also suggested that viewers approaching the film in a festive mood may have missed its intended deeper narrative layers.
The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, The Raja Saab faced multiple release delays due to extended VFX and post-production work. Unfortunately, despite the effort and scale, the film’s box office journey appears to be nearing an early end.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.