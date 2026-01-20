While the Telugu version of The Raja Saab has managed to retain comparatively better occupancy, the same cannot be said for its Hindi and other dubbed editions. Viewers and critics have expressed mixed to negative responses, particularly about the film’s inconsistent blend of horror and comedy and a screenplay that fails to hold attention throughout. This uneven word-of-mouth has restricted repeat viewership and weakened its pan-India performance, which was expected to be one of the film’s biggest strengths.