The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Faces Sharp Weekday Decline
Big Festival Opening Followed by Sudden Slowdown
The Raja Saab began its theatrical journey on a strong note, benefiting from the festive Sankranti window and Prabhas’s massive pan-India following. The film quickly crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within its first few days, raising expectations of a long and profitable run. However, once the holiday advantage faded, collections began to dip sharply. By Day 11, the film added under ₹1 crore, pushing its India net total to around ₹140 crore. The sudden fall in weekday footfalls indicates that early momentum has not translated into sustained audience interest.
Mixed Reception and Limited Pan-India Pull
While the Telugu version of The Raja Saab has managed to retain comparatively better occupancy, the same cannot be said for its Hindi and other dubbed editions. Viewers and critics have expressed mixed to negative responses, particularly about the film’s inconsistent blend of horror and comedy and a screenplay that fails to hold attention throughout. This uneven word-of-mouth has restricted repeat viewership and weakened its pan-India performance, which was expected to be one of the film’s biggest strengths.
Screen Cuts Likely as Lifetime Total Comes into Focus
As the film heads into its third week, trade experts suggest that theatre chains may begin reducing screens, especially in non-Telugu markets where occupancy is low. With weekend collections also showing only modest numbers, the film’s chances of reaching the previously predicted ₹200 crore worldwide milestone now appear slim. Its final lifetime total will largely depend on how well it can hold audience interest in core Telugu regions over the coming days.
