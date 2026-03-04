- Home
- Entertainment
- Holi Party 2026: Gaurav Khanna, Ankita Lokhande, Monalisa and More Attend Fun-Filled Bash
Holi Party 2026: Gaurav Khanna, Ankita Lokhande, Monalisa and More Attend Fun-Filled Bash
TV stars also had a blast playing Holi. The source claims Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna was seen playing Holi with his wife, Akanksha, while Ankita Lokhande danced up a storm.
18
Image Credit : instagram
Gaurav Khanna's Holi
Gaurav Khanna celebrated Holi with full josh with his wife Akanksha. In the middle of all the fun, Akanksha was seen giving her husband a sweet kiss. Both were totally covered in colours.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : instagram
Gaurav Khanna's Holi with wife
As per the source, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna had a blast playing Holi with his wife. Both of them shared these fun Holi photos on their Instagram accounts.Also Read... Not in the mood for Holi? Watch these 7 films on OTT for a double dose of action-romance
38
Image Credit : instagram
Ankita Lokhande dances her heart out
Ankita Lokhande was seen dancing her heart out during the Holi celebrations. She clearly enjoyed the festival a lot and also shared photos on her Instagram.
48
Image Credit : instagram
TV Stars' Holi
TV stars had a fantastic time playing Holi. Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam, Manisha Rani, and Monalisa were all seen completely covered in the colours of the festival.
58
Image Credit : instagram
Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj
The source claims that Bigg Boss 19 contestants Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj were also seen playing Holi with great enthusiasm. The festive spirit was high as they were both covered in colours.
68
Image Credit : instagram
TV stars lost in Holi fun
These TV stars were completely lost in the Holi fun. Ashnoor Kaur, Manisha Rani, and Rohan Mehra had a great time playing with colours and posed together for photos.
78
Image Credit : instagram
Shiv Thakare's Holi fun
Former Bigg Boss contestant Shiv Thakare also celebrated Holi with full energy. He had a lot of fun with his friends Natalia and Archana Gautam.
88
Image Credit : instagram
Mannara Chopra's Holi
Bigg Boss contestants Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar were also seen totally absorbed in the Holi fun. The two played with colours and posed for a picture together.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos