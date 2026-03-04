- Home
The much-hyped March 19 box office clash has dissolved after Toxic moved to June. With a solo release now in sight, Dhurandhar 2 could enjoy wider screens, bigger footfalls, and a potential ₹100 crore opening boost
Clash Cancelled: A Solo Run for Dhurandhar 2
The anticipated face-off between Yash’s Toxic and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 — popularly dubbed “Dhuroxic” by trade circles — was expected to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest box office battles. However, Toxic’s sudden postponement has changed the narrative entirely.
Yash confirmed that Toxic would now release on June 4, citing uncertainty in the Middle East that could affect the film’s overseas performance. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic was positioned as a pan-India spectacle featuring a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.
With Toxic stepping aside, Dhurandhar 2 now enjoys a clean March 19 release window — a rare luxury for a tentpole film of this scale.
More Screens, Wider Reach, Bigger Numbers
Had both films released together, exhibitors across India would have been forced to divide screens between the two heavyweights. With approximately 10,000 screens nationwide, each film was projected to secure around 4,500–5,000 screens — a tight squeeze for big-budget entertainers.
Now, Dhurandhar 2 could command nearly 6,000 screens domestically. That expansion significantly boosts its reach, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 markets where screen allocation often determines opening weekend numbers.
Trade analysts had earlier estimated that, in a clash scenario, Dhurandhar 2 might open in the ₹120–130 crore range over its first weekend. With a solo release, projections are climbing toward ₹200 crore domestically. The added breathing room could substantially increase advance bookings, premium show counts, and IMAX occupancy.
The ₹100 Crore Question: Realistic or Optimistic?
Before the postponement, the combined opening weekend projections for Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 ranged between ₹250 crore and ₹300 crore net in India — a throwback to legendary box office showdowns like Gadar vs Lagaan in 2001.
In that split scenario, Toxic was expected to dominate the opening days due to its wider pan-India pull, while Dhurandhar 2 was seen catching up during weekdays, mirroring the performance pattern of its 2025 predecessor.
Now, without direct competition, trade experts believe Dhurandhar 2 could potentially add nearly ₹100 crore more to its global opening weekend tally than previously expected. A solo release not only maximizes domestic earnings but also strengthens overseas performance, especially in markets where screen sharing can dilute collections.
Starring Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, Dhurandhar 2 arrives with strong franchise goodwill and high anticipation. With no other major release in March, the stage appears set for it to capitalize fully on the vacuum left behind.
Whether it ultimately touches the ₹200 crore opening mark remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — what began as a clash may now turn into a clear runway.
