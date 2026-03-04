The anticipated face-off between Yash’s Toxic and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 — popularly dubbed “Dhuroxic” by trade circles — was expected to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest box office battles. However, Toxic’s sudden postponement has changed the narrative entirely.

Yash confirmed that Toxic would now release on June 4, citing uncertainty in the Middle East that could affect the film’s overseas performance. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic was positioned as a pan-India spectacle featuring a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

With Toxic stepping aside, Dhurandhar 2 now enjoys a clean March 19 release window — a rare luxury for a tentpole film of this scale.