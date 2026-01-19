The Raja Saab entered cinemas on January 9 with huge buzz and crossed the 100 crore worldwide mark on its very first day. Day 1 India net collections stood at an impressive 53.75 crore. However, after the opening surge, the film saw a continuous drop through the first weekend and an even sharper fall during weekdays. By Day 10, collections slipped to 2.50 crore net, marking the film’s lowest single-day earning so far. The total India net collection now stands at 139.25 crore, still short of the 150 crore benchmark.