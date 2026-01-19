- Home
- Entertainment
- The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 10: Prabhas Film Slides Further, Struggles Near ₹150 Crore
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 10: Prabhas Film Slides Further, Struggles Near ₹150 Crore
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 10: Prabhas starrer began its theatrical run with massive expectations and a thunderous opening. However, the horror-comedy is now witnessing a steady decline in collections, struggling to reach the 150 crore
Strong Opening Followed by a Steep Decline
The Raja Saab entered cinemas on January 9 with huge buzz and crossed the 100 crore worldwide mark on its very first day. Day 1 India net collections stood at an impressive 53.75 crore. However, after the opening surge, the film saw a continuous drop through the first weekend and an even sharper fall during weekdays. By Day 10, collections slipped to 2.50 crore net, marking the film’s lowest single-day earning so far. The total India net collection now stands at 139.25 crore, still short of the 150 crore benchmark.
Day-Wise Trend Shows Waning Audience Interest
After paid previews of 9.15 crore, the film recorded a strong Day 1. But the downward trend became evident soon after. Saturday and Sunday brought in lower numbers compared to the opening day, and Monday witnessed a dramatic fall. Midweek collections showed minor stability but never returned to double-digit figures. The consistent decline indicates that initial hype did not convert into sustained footfalls, putting pressure on the film’s overall lifetime business.
Theatre Occupancy Reflects Reduced Footfall
Occupancy data on Day 10 further highlights the slowing momentum. In Telugu 2D shows, average occupancy remained around 28 percent, with afternoon and evening shows performing slightly better than mornings and night slots. The Hindi version recorded even weaker turnout, averaging just over 11 percent occupancy across the day. These figures underline the film’s limited hold beyond its core regional audience and reduced traction in Hindi markets.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.