Only star hero to attend Silk Smitha's funeral: Who was it?

Silk Smitha, the heartthrob of millions, captivated audiences with her iconic item numbers in the 80s and 90s. Upon her tragic demise at the young age of 36, it's said that no film celebrities attended her funeral, except for one-star hero. Who was he?

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 3:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

Silk Smitha was an iconic figure in Indian cinema, known for her captivating item songs. In her 18-year career, she appeared in over 450 films.

article_image2

She commanded a salary comparable to leading actors. Born into poverty, Silk Smitha's education ended after high school. She turned to films for livelihood. Her marriage was short-lived, leading her to Chennai to seek film opportunities.

article_image3

Born Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, she was given the screen name 'Silk Smitha' by director Vinu Chakravarthi for her role as a bar girl in 'Vandichakkaram.' She later adopted it and also starred as a leading lady in several films.

article_image4

Silk Smitha entrusted her finances to an RMP doctor named Radhakrishna, who defrauded her. From rags to riches, she fell back into poverty due to this betrayal.

article_image5

Depression and alcohol addiction followed, leading to her tragic end. When she passed away on September 23, 1996, no major stars attended her funeral, except for Action King Arjun Sarja, her co-star in 'Alimayya.' He had promised to be there after she jokingly asked him if he would attend her funeral.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Salman Khan once talked about Blackbuck incident during 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' shoot NTI

Salman Khan once talked about Blackbuck incident during 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' shoot

Did you know this actress worked at a cafe for free food? RTM

Did you know this actress worked at a cafe for free food?

Spider Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this RBA

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this

Can you guess Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for Katrina? RTM

Can you guess Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for Katrina Kaif?

Chahat Pandey splashes water on Avinash Mishra in frustrated outburst- Read more

WATCH: Chahat Pandey splashes water on Avinash Mishra in frustrated outburst—Read more

Recent Stories

Kanguva first REVIEW: Will Suriya, Disha Patani's film match Baahubali's hype?

Kanguva first REVIEW: Will Suriya, Disha Patani's film match Baahubali's hype?

Who is Minahil Malik? Pakistani TikToker's 'explicit video' leaks online dmn

Who is Minahil Malik? Pakistani TikToker's 'explicit video' leaks online

BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping discuss key issues in Kazan meeting AJR

BREAKING | BRICS Summit: After mega LAC deal, PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping hold first bilateral talks in 5 year

Photos Disha Patani TROLLED for her Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash look RBA

(Photos) Disha Patani TROLLED for her Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash look

cricket Bangladesh fights back to avoid innings defeat against South Africa on Day 3 scr

Bangladesh fights back to avoid innings defeat against South Africa on Day 3

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon