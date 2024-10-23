Only star hero to attend Silk Smitha's funeral: Who was it?

Silk Smitha, the heartthrob of millions, captivated audiences with her iconic item numbers in the 80s and 90s. Upon her tragic demise at the young age of 36, it's said that no film celebrities attended her funeral, except for one-star hero. Who was he?

Silk Smitha was an iconic figure in Indian cinema, known for her captivating item songs. In her 18-year career, she appeared in over 450 films.

She commanded a salary comparable to leading actors. Born into poverty, Silk Smitha's education ended after high school. She turned to films for livelihood. Her marriage was short-lived, leading her to Chennai to seek film opportunities.

Born Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, she was given the screen name 'Silk Smitha' by director Vinu Chakravarthi for her role as a bar girl in 'Vandichakkaram.' She later adopted it and also starred as a leading lady in several films.

Silk Smitha entrusted her finances to an RMP doctor named Radhakrishna, who defrauded her. From rags to riches, she fell back into poverty due to this betrayal.

Depression and alcohol addiction followed, leading to her tragic end. When she passed away on September 23, 1996, no major stars attended her funeral, except for Action King Arjun Sarja, her co-star in 'Alimayya.' He had promised to be there after she jokingly asked him if he would attend her funeral.

Latest Videos