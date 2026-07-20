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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan's Epic Crosses Rs 70 Crore Gross in India
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has delivered a remarkable opening weekend in India, crossing Rs 70 crore gross in just three days. The epic adventure has become director's biggest-ever opener in the country
The Odyssey Crosses Rs 70 Crore Gross in India
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has enjoyed a sensational opening weekend at the Indian box office. Starring Matt Damon in the lead role, the film earned an estimated Rs 21.90 crore net on Sunday, taking its three-day India net collection to around Rs 61.30 crore. Its gross earnings have now reached approximately Rs 73.19 crore, making it one of the strongest Hollywood openings of the year in India.
After collecting Rs 17.40 crore net on Friday, the film witnessed impressive growth on Saturday with Rs 22 crore before maintaining almost the same momentum on Sunday. Despite a marginal dip of just 0.5 percent on Day 3, the film continued to draw large crowds across more than 9,000 shows nationwide.
Christopher Nolan Registers His Biggest Indian Opening
The Odyssey has officially become Christopher Nolan's highest-opening film in India, surpassing the previous record held by Oppenheimer. The film had already made history on its opening day by collecting Rs 20.75 crore gross, comfortably beating Oppenheimer's opening of Rs 17.50 crore gross.
The original English version has contributed the largest share of the earnings, generating nearly Rs 48.5 crore so far. The Hindi dubbed version follows in second place, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have also added to the film's strong overall performance, highlighting its appeal across multiple languages.
Strong Global Debut Adds to Success
The film has also performed exceptionally well at the worldwide box office. According to trade estimates, The Odyssey collected around USD 124.5 million in North America and another USD 139.6 million from international markets, taking its global opening weekend total beyond USD 264 million.
Directed and written by Christopher Nolan, the film adapts Homer's legendary Greek epic. Matt Damon leads the cast as King Odysseus, while Tom Holland plays Telemachus. The ensemble also includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth. With its impressive start, The Odyssey has delivered Nolan's biggest worldwide debut since The Dark Knight Rises.
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