Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has enjoyed a sensational opening weekend at the Indian box office. Starring Matt Damon in the lead role, the film earned an estimated Rs 21.90 crore net on Sunday, taking its three-day India net collection to around Rs 61.30 crore. Its gross earnings have now reached approximately Rs 73.19 crore, making it one of the strongest Hollywood openings of the year in India.

After collecting Rs 17.40 crore net on Friday, the film witnessed impressive growth on Saturday with Rs 22 crore before maintaining almost the same momentum on Sunday. Despite a marginal dip of just 0.5 percent on Day 3, the film continued to draw large crowds across more than 9,000 shows nationwide.