Nick Jonas shared a rare engagement photo for Priyanka Chopra's 44th birthday. The actor also received wishes from SS Rajamouli, who unveiled her new look as 'Mandakini' from his upcoming film 'Varanasi', scheduled for a 2027 release.

Celebrity star couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra offered a rare sneak peek into their intimate engagement - the day when the singer-songwriter popped the question to PeeCee. In line with Priyanka's 44th birthday this year, Nick shared the special picture and wrote, "8 years ago she said yes." In the photo, Nick could be seen holding Priyanka's hand, showing off her diamond ring while the actor kept her face covered.

Priyanka Chopra reshared the same on her Instagram story and playfully added, "So Grateful, you asked.. @nickjonas." Earlier, Nick Jonas dedicated an adorable birthday wish to his wife with a "Mi Amor" caption to express his love. In the video, PeeCee could be seen enjoying a boat ride, giving flying kisses to the camera. https://www.instagram.com/p/Da-J_egI8QN/

Birthday Wishes and 'Varanasi' Update

On her birthday, the 'Varanasi' star received heartwarming birthday wishes across social media platforms, from her fans, fellow actors, and admirers. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and co-star Mahesh Babu also wished her on the special occasion.

Mahesh Babu, who stars as Rudhra in Varanasi, posted a picture of Priyanka Chopra's character, Mandakini, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only 'Mandakini'. Have the most amazing year ahead PC... Sending you lots of love and wishing you happiness always!!!"

Director SS Rajamouli celebrated the occasion by sharing two new stills of Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini on Instagram. Accompanying the images, he wrote, "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn't."

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her 'Aitraaz' co-star.

Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini

On the work front, the makers of 'Varanasi', director SS Rajamouli's upcoming globe-trotting epic, unveiled Priyanka's new look from the film. She will play the character Mandakini, who is introduced in a fierce and commanding avatar.

Sharing the character reveal, the makers wrote, "To more adventures.... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon."

The reveal comes as production on 'Varanasi' enters its final phase. In June, SS Rajamouli shared an update on the film's progress following his appearance at the Annecy Animation Festival, where the project's first glimpse was unveiled. 'Varanasi' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. (ANI)