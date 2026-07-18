Christopher Nolan's ambitious new film, The Odyssey, has made a massive splash at the Indian box office. The fantasy action epic, inspired by Homer's classic poem, collected over ₹17 crore on its first day of release.

On its first day, Christopher Nolan's epic film The Odyssey grossed an estimated ₹20.76 crore (about ₹17.4 crore net) in India. The picture has been one of the largest Hollywood openings in the nation, reinforcing Nolan's enormous fan base among Indian viewers.

The legendary adventure, starring Matt Damon as the lead, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and an ensemble cast, has drawn a large audience to premium screens, particularly IMAX venues.

IMAX screens create strong openings.

Trade analysts credit the strong start to outstanding advance reservations and overwhelming demand for IMAX and premium-format screenings. The film was shown in over 8,400 theatres across India, making it one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year. Premium ticket pricing and strong occupancy boosted the first-day revenues.

The excellent launch even outperforms Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer on its first day in India, underlining the filmmaker's rising reputation there.

Among India's Largest Hollywood Openers

According to industry sources, The Odyssey had one of the best opening days for a Hollywood picture in India. It is also the highest opening-day gross for a film starring Matt Damon. Positive word-of-mouth and positive early reviews are likely to boost the film's success this weekend.

Weekend collections are expected to rise.

With bigger visitors predicted on Saturday and Sunday, exhibitors believe The Odyssey will see a considerable increase in receipts. Family audiences, Nolan aficionados, and moviegoers wanting for the IMAX experience are expected to keep cinemas full throughout the weekend.

The film has also increased competition at the box office, hurting the collections of other films now playing in theatres. According to trade analysts, the epic is well-positioned for a blockbuster opening weekend if present momentum continues.