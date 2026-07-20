Aishwarya Malang (Meghalaya), Snigdha Bhuyan (Assam), and Prasuci Panda (Odisha) won the titles of Miss Teen Earth, Grand, and Universe India 2026 respectively at the Miss Teen Diva grand finale held in Jaipur.

The grand finale of Miss Teen Diva 2026 was held in Jaipur after remaining underway for several days, spanning multiple rounds. Out of hundreds of participants from across the nation, 37 girls made it to the finals. Defeating them all, Aishwarya Malang from Meghalaya won the title of Miss Teen Earth India 2026, Snigdha Bhuyan from Assam won Miss Teen Grand India 2026, and Prasuci Panda from Odisha won Miss Teen Universe India 2026.

Crowning India's Teen Representatives

Miss Teen Diva serves as the platform to select representatives for three world-class beauty pageants for the teen category. The winners will earn the opportunity to represent India at Miss Teen Grand 2026, Miss Teen Earth 2026, and Miss Teen Universe 2026. Meanwhile, Diya Dang from Haryana was named the second runner-up, and Vedshri Thakre from Goa was the first runner-up.

A Globally Renowned Competition

Nikhil Anand, the owner of Miss Teen Diva 2025 and Director of Glamanand Supermodel, spoke to ANI and explained how Miss Teen Diva remains the world's fastest-growing and most talked-about teen beauty pageant. The competition is renowned globally for its grandeur and excellence.

Miss Teen Diva has established a strong identity in the realm of global fashion and beauty pageants, with participants often emerging as celebrated beauty queens. Anand further added that the Glamanand Group has groomed numerous international beauty queens for India who are bringing glory to the country on the global stage.

Winners Express Their Joy

"I feel absolutely amazing to have represented Meghalaya on this platform," Miss Teen Earth India 2026 winner Aishwarya Malang told ANI.

"I feel great. I am excited that I got to fulfil my duties. Everyone here was so supportive," shared Miss Teen Grand India 2026 winner Snigdha Bhuyan.

Star-Studded Finale

The event was attended by Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Charm India Mehak Dhingra, Miss Teen Universe 2024 Trishna Ray, and Miss Teen Earth Tanishka Sharma. (ANI)