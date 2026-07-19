- Home
- Entertainment
- The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Jumps 26%, Eyes Rs 50 Crore Weekend
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Jumps 26%, Eyes Rs 50 Crore Weekend
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan's Epic continued its impressive performance at the Indian box office on its second day. Strong audience response, premium format bookings and positive reviews have put the film on track
The Odyssey Registers Strong Day 2 Growth
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey witnessed a significant jump in collections on Saturday after a solid opening day. According to early trade estimates, the film earned around Rs 22 crore nett on Day 2, reflecting a growth of over 26 percent from its opening-day collection of Rs 17.40 crore.
With this, the film's total India nett collection has reached approximately Rs 39.40 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 47.03 crore. Despite receiving an Adults Only (A) certification, the film has drawn large crowds across 8,791 shows, highlighting Nolan's strong fan following in India.
Premium Screens and English Version Drive Collections
The film recorded an overall occupancy of nearly 54.4 percent on Saturday. The original English version remained the biggest contributor, generating close to Rs 17.75 crore nett. The Hindi dubbed version added around Rs 2.35 crore, while Tamil and Telugu versions also contributed to the overall earnings.
Packed IMAX screenings and growing demand for premium cinema experiences have played a major role in boosting the film's performance. With Sunday expected to perform even better, The Odyssey is likely to comfortably cross the Rs 50 crore nett mark during its opening weekend.
Biggest Global Opening of Christopher Nolan's Career
The Odyssey has also delivered exceptional results internationally. Reports indicate that the film earned about 51 million dollars on Friday from 3,919 theatres across North America, taking its worldwide collection to an estimated 257.8 million dollars.
The film has surpassed the opening weekend collections of The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Oppenheimer, making it Christopher Nolan's biggest global opening so far.
Inspired by Homer's classic Greek epic, The Odyssey features Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside an ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth. The film released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is expected to maintain its strong momentum over the weekend.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.