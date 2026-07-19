Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey witnessed a significant jump in collections on Saturday after a solid opening day. According to early trade estimates, the film earned around Rs 22 crore nett on Day 2, reflecting a growth of over 26 percent from its opening-day collection of Rs 17.40 crore.

With this, the film's total India nett collection has reached approximately Rs 39.40 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 47.03 crore. Despite receiving an Adults Only (A) certification, the film has drawn large crowds across 8,791 shows, highlighting Nolan's strong fan following in India.