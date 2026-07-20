Malayalam superstar Mohanlal attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey, sharing a video of the atmosphere before Spain beat Argentina 1-0. The actor was also recently seen in the hit film 'Drishyam 3'.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal joined thousands of football fans at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey on Sunday (local time) and shared a video capturing the vibrant atmosphere from the stadium, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time. Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor posted a video as thousands of supporters filled the stadium before kick-off. In the clip, Mohanlal encouraged football fans to enjoy the spectacle. Sharing the video on social media, he wrote, "The stadium is buzzing. Can't wait for kickoff. #FIFAWorldCup."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Spain Clinches Second World Cup Title

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure La Roja's second World Cup title.

The World Cup final also featured a star-studded halftime show, with performances by global music icons Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber, adding to the spectacle.

Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' a Box Office Hit

Meanwhile, veteran actor Mohanlal was seen in 'Drishyam 3', which marks the third and final chapter in the acclaimed 'Drishyam' trilogy, directed and written by Jeethu Joseph. Released globally on May 21, 2026, the Malayalam crime drama thriller opened to a strong audience response and impressive box office collections. Mohanlal reprises his iconic role as Georgekutty in the film.

The 'Drishyam' series follows Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films earned widespread acclaim for their gripping storytelling and unexpected twists, helping the franchise gain a massive following across India.

The original 'Drishyam' was released in 2013, followed by 'Drishyam 2' in 2021. The franchise's popularity also led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)