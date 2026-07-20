Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', an R-rated epic starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland, grossed $264.1M globally, becoming his biggest opening. The film also performed well in India, crossing Rs 36 crore in two days.

Global Box Office Success

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's latest outing, 'The Odyssey', has made an epic start at the box office. The action-adventure, featuring stars like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, earned USD 264.1 million globally over the weekend, including USD 139.6 million internationally and USD 124.5 million domestically, reported Variety.

The collections mark a towering debut for an R-rated film, which is nearly three hours long and not even a part of a major franchise. 'The Odyssey' is adapted from Homer's roughly 3,000-year-old epic poem. It has already become Nolan's biggest worldwide opening, beating his previous releases 'The Dark Knight Rises' with USD 249 million and 'The Dark Knight' with USD 198 million. Additionally, the film is also the third-biggest opening of the year behind 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' (USD 372.5 million) and 'Toy Story 5' (USD 312 million).

India Box Office Collection

In India, the film saw a solid jump in collections on Saturday, taking its two-day total past the Rs 36 crore mark, according to estimates. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the epic fantasy action film saw a "fantastic growth" over Friday, with packed shows in several key markets. The film collected Rs 16.04 crore on Friday and added Rs 20.68 crore on Saturday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 36.72 crore across all versions. It is expected to perform even better on Sunday, he said.

About 'The Odyssey'

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, 'The Odyssey' follows Odysseus as he faces dangerous creatures and difficult challenges during his ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. Along with its action and adventure, the story also focuses on the bond between Odysseus and his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway.

'The Odyssey' is Nolan's first feature film after the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer and was released in theatres on July 17. (ANI)