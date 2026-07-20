Salman Khan posted new pictures with a cryptic caption asking about his fans' health. This was a witty response to recent fan concern and online speculation about his own health after he appeared lean and tired in viral photos from an event.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again sparked curiosity among his fans with a cryptic social media post. In a late-night post, the actor shared a fresh set of pictures of himself, accompanied by the caption, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?), in what arrived as a tongue-in-cheek way of addressing the latest online chatter surrounding his health. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Playful Response to Health Concerns

The post appeared to be the actor's playful response, coming just days after his appearance at a public event left many fans expressing concern over his health. Videos and photographs from the event quickly went viral on social media, with several users commenting that Salman looked noticeably lean, tired and exhausted. The visuals sparked widespread discussion online, prompting fans to share messages wishing him good health.

Speaking of the pictures, Salman could be seen striking a relaxed pose, dressed in casual outfits and hats. Fans were quick to respond as many took to the comment section and joined in the actor's veiled dig at the speculations. Actor Mahhi Vij also reacted to the post and wrote, "toooo goooodddddd," alongside laughing emojis.

Glimpse from Upcoming Film 'Maatrubhumi'

Salman Khan is known for often sharing updates with fans on Instagram. Earlier this month, the actor shared a new glimpse of himself from his upcoming film, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace', heightening anticipation among fans awaiting the project. Salman posted a picture of himself surrounded by nature, showcasing his ripped physique as he soaked in the serene surroundings. Keeping the caption brief, the actor simply wrote, "MAATRUBHUMI." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) https://www.instagram.com/p/DafhcuXCO8q/

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)