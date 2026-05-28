Anil Kapoor celebrates 27 years of 'Biwi No 1', reflecting on its legacy. He recalled the role was originally for Kamal Haasan, the film strengthening his friendship with Salman Khan, and the spontaneous creation of the 'Hai Hai Mirchi' song.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating 27 years of 'Biwi No 1', reflecting on the legacy of the film, which the actor described as "special."

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Anil Kapoor's Heartfelt Tribute

In an Instagram post, Anil Kapoor penned down a heartfelt note which read, "Some films feel special, even as you're making them. Biwi No. 1 was truly one such film. A role that was originally portrayed by Kamal Haasan, it gave me a season full of awards, a friendship with Salman that only grew stronger, and Tabu! Two films together, two blockbusters, both still living rent-free in people's hearts even after 27 years... That's pretty precious in my books!"

Kapoor also gave a shoutout to singer Sukhwinder Singh, who sang the iconic 'Hai Hai Mirchi' track. "And then there was Sukhwinder Singh, who created Hai Hai Mirchi spontaneously during a flight. That's the kind of magic this film was made of," he added.

The actor concluded his note with special mentions to director David Dhawan along with producer Vashu Bhagnani, Rumi Jaffery, and Sukhwinder Singh for the "unforgettable journey." "The cast, the music, the memories, everything about it remains special. Here's to the film that gave me so much. #BiwiNo1 #27Years," he wrote.

Jackky Bhagnani's Nostalgic Post

Earlier in the day, actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani also dropped a nostalgic social media tribute, celebrating the legacy of 'Biwi No 1'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackky V Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani)

Remembering his childhood experiences on the film's sets, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "I still remember running around the sets as a kid, watching Dad @vashubhagnani and #Daviddhawan uncle create absolute chaos and magic."

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the Puja Films banner, 'Biwi No. 1' remains one of the most popular comedy entertainers of the late 1990s. The film featured an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor and Tabu. (ANI)