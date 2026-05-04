Anne Hathaway revealed her favourite outfit from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' was cut from the film. She also reflected on her character's evolution and paid tribute to the original movie by wearing an iconic coat during the press tour.

Hathaway's Favourite Outfit Cut from Sequel

Actor Anne Hathaway has revealed that her favourite outfit from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' did not make it to the final cut. Hathaway, who reprises her role as Andy Sachs in the sequel, said she was particularly fond of a look that ultimately did not appear on screen. "A Phoebe Philo T-shirt, train thing," she said in a media interaction, as per People magazine, adding, "I don't know, it was a garment, more than anything else. But I loved it so much."

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The actor recalled learning about its removal directly from director David Frankel. "And then I said that it was my favourite outfit in the film, and David called me, I hadn't seen the film yet, and he's like, 'It's gone,' " Hathaway said, adding, "And I was like, 'Well, maybe it was good that the paparazzi were there.' " The outfit had previously been photographed during filming in New York City in July 2025.

As per People magazine, the ensemble featured a white T-shirt with a flowing train, paired with white cropped trousers, white pointed shoes, black sunglasses, a black shoulder bag and a statement necklace.

Reflecting on 20 Years of Andy Sachs

At the premiere, Hathaway also reflected on how both she and her character have evolved since the original 'The Devil Wears Prada' was released in 2006. In the sequel, Andy Sachs is now an award-winning investigative journalist in New York who is forced back into the orbit of her former boss, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, after a newsroom layoff. "Oh, I think we're both more confident, you know," Hathaway said, adding, "I think that, 20 years ago, Andy Sachs was really worried about getting it right, and she really wanted to please her boss, and now I think that she wants to be herself, and I relate to that," as quoted by People magazine.

A Nostalgic Nod to the Original

Despite her disappointment over the cut outfit, Hathaway paid tribute to the original film during the sequel's press tour. On April 29, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing the iconic green coat with cheetah-print trim from the 2006 film, styled with oversized black glasses.

As per People magazine, her stylist, Erin Walsh, recently told in an interview, "Annie wanted to wrap the tour up with this nod to the film. Since it was the last moment of the tour, it felt like such a special piece." Walsh added that Hathaway purchased the coat at auction.

The garment was originally sourced by costume designer Patricia Field, who had earlier said, "For me, the success of the clothing is not only that it looks good, but it has to tell the story. So when [Andy's] walking in these streets that are grey and gritty, she popped."

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' was released on May 1 in theatres. (ANI)