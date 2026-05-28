A TV drama titled 'Growing up Dion', chronicling the singer's early life, is in the works with her family's support. Meanwhile, the hitmaker, who has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome, is set to make a return to the stage this fall.

‘Growing up Dion’: A new series on Celine Dion’s early life

A TV drama chronicling the early life of singer Celine Dion is in the works, reported Deadline. The series is tentatively titled 'Growing up Dion'. According to the outlet, the series marks the first time the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer's family has supported a dramatised adaptation of her childhood, with her brother Jacques Dion producing and the show based on Dion, A Family Saga, written by her nephew Jimmy Dion. Zoë Green is showrunning the project, which is awaited by many of her fans.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The series is set to be based on Dion's childhood in Quebec and formative years growing up in a modest, music-filled household, where her bond with her mother Therèse and close- knit dynamic of 14 sibling relationships shaped her path to global superstardom.

The project, which comes from LA's Diamant Rouge Entertainment, is being taken out now to international buyers.

The Canadian 'Queen of Power Ballads' is undoubtedly one of the most popular singers of all time. She has won tonnes of awards, has been making music for decades, and seven of her albums have sold at least 10 million copies worldwide.

Celine Dion's return to the stage

She has recently been battling with Stiff Person Syndrome, but the hitmaker is all set to make a highly anticipated return to the stage this fall, marking her first run of concerts since revealing her diagnosis.

The pop legend unveiled the details of her upcoming concerts during a posh birthday celebration at the Cafe de l'Homme in Paris, as per Variety. Although Celine was not present at the event, a video message from her was played on a large screen at the Eiffel Tower. The iconic landmark was illuminated in her honour, accompanied by a choreographed light show set to some of her greatest hits.

A message to her fans

"Over the last few years, every day that's gone by, I've felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe, and I'm truly fortunate to have your support," she said.

"This year, I'm getting the best birthday gift of my life...I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September! I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I'm grateful to all of YOU! I love you all and I'll see you soon," expressed Celine.

Dion had retreated from performing after revealing she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological and autoimmune disorder that affects mobility and vocal ability. Her battle was chronicled in the 2024 documentary "I Am: Celine Dion," directed by Irene Taylor. (ANI)