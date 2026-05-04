Heidi Klum revealed her excitement about her brief cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' joking she was relieved it wasn't cut. She also discussed her career in other iconic shows and her collaboration on a film-inspired cocktail.

Washington DC [US], May 4 (ANI): TV host, actor and producer Heidi Klum has expressed excitement over her brief cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', saying she was relieved it wasn't cut from the final version, according to People.

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Speaking to the outlet, Klum revealed she was invited to return after her small appearance in the original The Devil Wears Prada. "I was asked to come back again for The Devil Wears Prada 2 [and I] was so excited because they didn't cut me out," she joked, according to People. Reflecting on the unpredictability of cameo roles, she added, "Sometimes you do these things and then you go and watch this and you're like, 'Where the heck am I? I wasn't even in it.' So I was super excited that I made the cut, even though it's super short, I have my scene with Emily Blunt."

Cocktail Collaboration and Career Reflections

Klum has also collaborated with Grey Goose for a special cocktail inspired by the film's iconic character Miranda Priestly. The drink, named "The Devil's Roast," draws from Priestly's famous coffee order but reimagines it as a chilled martini, according to People

Looking back on her career, Klum said she feels fortunate to have appeared in several iconic shows and films. She cited appearances in Desperate Housewives alongside Eva Longoria, Spin City with Michael J. Fox, How I Met Your Mother, Sex and the City with Sarah Jessica Parker, and Ocean's Eight featuring Sandra Bullock. "I was so lucky that I got to be in some of the most iconic TV shows and movies over the years," she said, attributing her diverse career to curiosity and a willingness to try new things. "I'm not an actress, but I got to dabble into so many different fun things... I'm always like, 'Why not?'"

Supporting Emerging Talent

Klum, who previously hosted Project Runway for 16 seasons before returning in 2025, also continues to support emerging designers. For the New York premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on April 20, she wore a teal gown created by a contestant from the current season of the show. "I've always supported the designers... I think it's important when I can shine my light on someone who is still on the ladder climbing up," she said, according to People

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently in theatres. (ANI)