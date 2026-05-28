The motion poster for Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is out. Titled 'The Unseen Heroes', it honours ordinary people like hospital staff who showed extraordinary courage during a crisis, choosing responsibility over self-preservation.

The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' have unveiled a striking motion poster, saluting the ordinary people who became extraordinary when it mattered the most. Titled 'The Unseen Heroes', the motion poster is a stirring ode to those who are always around us, yet rarely acknowledged.

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A Tribute to Everyday Bravery

The motion poster captures the essence of everyday bravery, honouring nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff, and administrators. "When terror engulfed the city, these were the people who chose responsibility over self-preservation, ensuring that life inside hospital walls continued despite the chaos outside," the makers said in a press release. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DY4EQx_hVCs/

Kangana Ranaut on the Film's Core Message

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' places its emotional and moral centre within hospital corridors. Speaking about the project, Kangana Ranaut shared, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a salutation to those invisible souls who, when pushed into crisis, rise to stand as the ultimate shield of humanity and harmony. When disaster strikes, our collective instinct is to look toward armed uniforms or state authorities for salvation. But this film tributes the uniforms nobody notices until the world is burning--the blood-stained aprons, the sterile hospital scrubs, the frayed civilian clothes. True courage does not wait for a badge, permission, or the promise of a medal. Every single frame of this motion poster compels us to look into the eyes of people who surrendered everything they had without ever demanding an audience. I feel a profound honour in being part of a film that carries their truth to the world," as quoted in the press release.

Director's Vision: The Human Shield

Writer and director Manoj Tapadia explained how he wanted to document that microscopic, split-second window where a common civilian looks at mortal danger, subdues their own survival instinct, and decides to become a human shield. "Our camera focuses on the intimate details, the racing heartbeat of a nurse holding a ward door shut, or a ward boy staying behind with patients when every instinct tells him to run. This motion poster serves as our living promise of that emotional honesty," he added.

Producer on Empathy and Resilience

Pen Studios Presenter & Producer Jayantilal Gada further added, "Our nation is held together by something far more human--empathy. In moments of crisis, an unspoken instinct takes over, where one Indian naturally steps in to protect another. That strength and shared resilience lie at the heart of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata."

Cast and Release Details

Besides Kangana Ranaut, the ensemble cast features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP, and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar and is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026. (ANI)