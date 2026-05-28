Blast Movie Twitter Review: Fans Call Arjun Sarja’s Film A Mass Action Entertainer
Blast Movie Twitter Review: Tamil action thriller Blast has opened to strong early reactions online, with fans praising Arjun Sarja’s powerful screen presence, gripping action blocks, and emotional storytelling. The film released worldwide on May 28
Arjun Sarja’s Mass Avatar And Action Sequences Impress Fans
Tamil action thriller ‘Blast’ has started receiving positive reactions from audiences shortly after its worldwide theatrical release on May 28. Directed by debut filmmaker Subash K Raj, the film stars Arjun Sarja in a powerful lead role alongside Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan. Social media platforms, especially X, quickly filled with audience reactions praising the film’s intense action scenes and gripping first half.
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Many viewers highlighted Arjun Sarja’s commanding screen presence and praised the stunt choreography for feeling fresh and energetic. Fans described the interval sequence as one of the major highlights of the movie and appreciated the film for maintaining tension throughout without unnecessary distractions. Several viewers also felt the movie stayed focused on storytelling instead of relying on routine commercial formulas.
Preity Mukhundhan And Abhirami Earn Positive Response
Apart from the action elements, audiences also appreciated the performances of the female leads. Preity Mukhundhan received strong praise from viewers for bringing both emotional depth and energy to her role. Many social media users said she delivered one of the surprise performances of the film and stood out in several key moments.
Abhirami also earned appreciation for her calm and mature performance. Fans felt her role added emotional strength to the story and balanced the film’s action-heavy narrative effectively. The chemistry and emotional connection within the family portions were seen as one of the reasons the movie remained engaging from beginning to end.
Ravi Basrur’s Music And Emotional Storyline Add Strength
The background score composed by Ravi Basrur has become another major talking point among audiences. Viewers praised the music for elevating both the emotional scenes and high-intensity action moments. Many reactions online mentioned that the film successfully balanced action, emotion, and family drama without losing momentum.
‘Blast’ follows the story of a middle-class martial arts family that becomes trapped in a violent conflict with a ruthless gang led by John Kokken’s character. With themes of survival, family protection, and sacrifice, the film blends emotional storytelling with large-scale stunt sequences. Early word-of-mouth suggests that ‘Blast’ could emerge as one of the surprise Tamil action entertainers of the year if the positive audience response continues.
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