Tamil action thriller ‘Blast’ has started receiving positive reactions from audiences shortly after its worldwide theatrical release on May 28. Directed by debut filmmaker Subash K Raj, the film stars Arjun Sarja in a powerful lead role alongside Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan. Social media platforms, especially X, quickly filled with audience reactions praising the film’s intense action scenes and gripping first half.

ALSO READ: Kattalan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese's Action Thriller Worth the Hype? Read On

Many viewers highlighted Arjun Sarja’s commanding screen presence and praised the stunt choreography for feeling fresh and energetic. Fans described the interval sequence as one of the major highlights of the movie and appreciated the film for maintaining tension throughout without unnecessary distractions. Several viewers also felt the movie stayed focused on storytelling instead of relying on routine commercial formulas.