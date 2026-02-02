The 50: Grand Premiere Turns Intense as The Lion Tests All 50 Players
The reality show The 50 kicked off with a grand premiere on Sunday. Game master The Lion tested contestants on day one, allowing only successful players to enter the palace for the intense journey ahead.
The show that the audience was eagerly waiting for, The 50, had its grand premiere on Sunday. About 50 participants entered the show. Some already knew each other, while others were strangers. The guest for the premiere day was singer Himesh Reshammiya.
On the first day of The 50, contestants played a tough task. 10 teams of 5 were formed for the dangerous challenge. Some finished easily, while others struggled.
In The 50's first task, two contestants clashed. Siddharth Bhardwaj bumped into Karan Patel, leading to a fight. Siddharth said it was an accident, but Karan accused him of doing it on purpose to ruin his game.
After the premiere task, The Lion eliminated the weakest player. The unlucky one was Vanshraj Singh, who was sent home from the arena before even seeing the palace. He is a YouTuber who had big dreams for the show.
50 celebrities joined The 50. After one elimination, 49 remain. Contestants include Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr. Faisu, Divya Agarwal, Monalisa, and Shiv Thakare.
A lavish 10,000 sq ft palace was built for The 50 contestants. They'll live and play here for 50 days, with daily tasks and one elimination per task
