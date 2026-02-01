- Home
- Entertainment
- Raja Saab to The 50 to Death Whisperer 3: Upcoming OTT Releases-11 Films-Series Coming in February
Raja Saab to The 50 to Death Whisperer 3: Upcoming OTT Releases-11 Films-Series Coming in February
In February 2026, viewers will get to see many films and web series on OTT platforms. These include some reality series, a horror series, and a film with a mix of horror and comedy. Take a look at the OTT releases for February 2026...
1. The 50 (Reality Series)
- When to watch on OTT: February 1, 2026
- Where to watch on OTT: JioHotstar
50 contestants are participating, including Ridhima Pandit, Manisha Rani, and Dino James. Farah Khan is hosting the show.
2. Death Whisperer 3 (Thai Horror Film)
- When to watch on OTT: February 4, 2026
- Where to watch on OTT: Netflix
This film was released in theaters in October 2025 and was a blockbuster. Now, it's set to make a splash on OTT.
3. The Raja Saab (Telugu Horror Comedy Film)
- When to watch on OTT: February 6, 2026
- Where to watch on OTT: Jio Hotstar
This pan-India Telugu film stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, and Nidhhi Agerwal. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
4. Parasakthi (Tamil Political Drama Film)
- When to watch on OTT: February 7 (Tentative)
- Where to watch on OTT: ZEE5
Directed by Sudha Kongara, this film was a disaster at the box office. It stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Sreeleela.
5. The Bluff (American Swashbuckler Action Thriller Film)
- When to watch on OTT: February 25, 2026
- Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video
The film stars Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban in the main roles. It's directed by Frank E. Flowers.
These 6 films and series are also coming to OTT in February
- The Lincoln Lawyer S4 (Legal Drama): Feb 5, 2026 (Netflix)
- The Museum of Innocence (Romantic Drama): Feb 13 (Netflix)
- My Penguin Friend (Family Adventure): Feb 16, 2026 (Netflix)
- The Night Agent S3 (Action Thriller): Feb 23, 2026 (JioHotstar)
- Bridgerton S4 Part 2 (Romance Drama): Feb 26, 2026 (Netflix)
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters S2 (Monster Series): Feb 27, 2026 (Apple TV+)
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.