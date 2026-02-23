- Home
Rashmika Mandanna Marriage Rumours — What Condition Did Vijay Deverakonda’s Parents Set?
So, Vijay Deverakonda's parents have laid down one simple condition for their future bahu, Rashmika Mandanna. The couple is all set to tie the knot on February 26. But what is this one condition that everyone's talking about?
Image Credit : stockPhoto
The condition that's creating a buzz before the wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally made their wedding official. They will have a grand ceremony on February 26. Their years-long secret relationship is finally getting the stamp of marriage. But just before the wedding, a condition from Vijay's parents is making headlines.
Image Credit : instagram
One condition each from Deverakonda's parents
Vijay's mother has a condition for her daughter-in-law, while his father, Govardhan, has one for Vijay himself. But it's the mother's condition for Rashmika that's creating a real buzz. So, what did her future mother-in-law ask for?
Image Credit : Getty
My only condition for my daughter-in-law
Vijay's mom said, 'I have just one condition for my daughter-in-law. She must take very good care of my son. Her love should be unconditional and limitless. He is in the film industry, so she has to understand his life. Nothing else. I just want them both to be happy.' This was her simple condition.
Image Credit : instagram
What was the condition for Vijay?
Vijay's father, Govardhan, also shared his thoughts on the marriage. A few years ago, he said, 'I don't mind who Vijay Deverakonda marries. Religion and caste are no bar for me. But I would be happiest if my son marries an Indian girl, especially someone from South India.'
Image Credit : instagram
Words spoken at the Geetha Govindam success party
Vijay and Rashmika starred as the lead pair in the film 'Geetha Govindam'. People say their love story began on the sets of this movie. Vijay's parents had attended the film's success party back in 2018. It was at this event that they were asked about their ideal daughter-in-law and they shared these conditions.
Image Credit : instagram
Old condition goes viral now
That 2018 interview where Vijay's parents talked about their conditions is now going viral. With the wedding just around the corner, this old video is doing the rounds online. The wedding is set to happen in Udaipur, and the couple, along with their families and close friends, have already reached the city.
Old condition is now viral
They imagined the perfect daughter-in-law… Rashmika is their dream come true ❤️#VijayDeverakonda#RashmikaMandanna#Viroshpic.twitter.com/eq3a1NwyTd
— Lilly ✨ (@therwdygirl) February 21, 2026
