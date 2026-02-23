Marvel star Chris Hemsworth recently spoke about his three kids with wife Elsa Pataky. The 'Thor' actor revealed that his children are no longer impressed by his superhero role, adding that their perspective changed as they grew up.

Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth might be enjoying global fame along with blockbuster releases, and the roar of Marvel fans around the world--but at home, he's just a "father". Best known for essaying the character of 'Thor' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, Chris Hemsworth recently spoke about what his kids think of his acting career. Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are parents to three lovely kids - daughter India Rose and twin boys, Sasha and Tristan. http://instagram.com/p/DKIV-vYT0HG/

Kids 'don't care' about Thor role

Speaking to People, the actor shared, "They don't care. They don't care at all," adding that they were wowed by his films when they were younger, only to change their perspective after growing up.

"I reckon when they first realised I was Thor, they thought it was really cool. And then they realized they couldn't fly and they thought it was less cool. Now they're just like, 'ah, Dad, whatever," he added.

Family Life with Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth, along with his family lives in Byron Bay, south of Australia's Gold Coast, after moving out from the US in 2015. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been going strong for more than a decade. They got married in December 2010, just a few months after going public with their relationship, reported People. https://www.instagram.com/p/DMP2MYQoeXu/

They welcomed their first child, daughter India Rose in 2012 and then twin sons, Tristan and Sasha in March 2014. The family of five has only gotten stronger, despite the rumours of a potential split.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Hemsworth's 'Crime 101' recently opened in theatres. Also featuring Halle Berry, the film features the actor as jewel thief Mike Davis who pairs up with Berry's Sharon Colvin for a heist. Actors Barry Keoghan, Corey Hawkins, Monica Barbaro, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte are also a part of the film. He is also set to reprise his role as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released on December 18, according to Variety. (ANI)