The trailer for Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' is out, showing him as a retired army man fighting illegal sand mining. The action-drama also stars Radhikka Madan and Aditya Rawal and explores a father-daughter relationship. It releases on Prime Video.

The much-awaited trailer of Anil Kapoor starrer action-drama 'Subedaar' has been finally unveiled, offering a glimpse into a world rigged by illegal sand mining. Anil Kapoor as Retired Subedaar Arjun Maurya appears in a never-before-seen avatar, leading high-octane action sequences in the trailer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The trailer opens to show the disciplined battle-scarred, and grieving Subedaar Arjun Maurya making a fresh start, only to cross paths with Prince (Aditya Rawal). With an intense demeanour, Anil Kapoor delivers powerful dialogues like, "Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi." View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

What follows is a tense and brutal face-off as Arjun takes on a ruthless new adversary, while Maurya's strained relationship with his daughter Shyama (Radhikka Madan) deepens the emotional stakes. "Gritty yet deeply human, the film promises a searing clash of ego, pain, and survival -- because when fists fly and respect is on the line, there's only one rule: Don't f****k with Subedaar. Will Subedaar prevail, or will he be pushed to surrender?" the makers said, as per a press note.

Anil Kapoor on playing Subedaar Arjun Maurya

Lead actor Anil Kapoor, whole speaking about the show said, "Playing this character has been one of the most powerful and emotionally demanding experiences of my career. Subedaar Arjun is a man defined by discipline, sacrifice, and deep personal loss, and bringing that to life on screen was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling for me as an actor," the press release added.

Kapoor, who also produces the film, added, "I wanted to give my best, not only as an actor but also as a producer. Being involved creatively behind the scenes allowed me to contribute to the vision of the film in a more holistic way."

Radhikka Madan on her character Shyama

Radhikka Madan, who portrays the role of Shyama, said, "My character, Shyama is a young woman dealing with loss, unspoken fear, and quiet strength, while trying to protect herself and navigate a fractured relationship with her father. What I admire about her is that her courage is not loud -- it comes from resilience, self-belief, and emotional honesty. Sharing the screen with a veteran like Anil Kapoor sir made this movie truly memorable. His intensity, discipline, and emotional depth as an actor elevated our scenes, and I learned so much just by observing him."

Director Suresh Triveni on his vision

Suresh Triveni, director, writer, and producer of Subedaar, shared, "Subedaar is a tribute to the mainstream cinema I grew up with. It a tribute as an Anil Kapoor fan boy. While it deals with a retired army man acclimatising to the 'civilian' life deep inside it's a father daughter story. This film is personal and has been challenging, a feat that I couldn't have achieved without my team."

'Subedaar' Cast and Release Details

Directed by Suresh Triveni, and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar with dialogues by Suresh Triveni, Saurabh Dwivedi and Prajwal Chandrashekar. Besides Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles.

'Subedaar' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 5, 2026. (ANI)