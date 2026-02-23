- Home
Oops Moment! ‘Sab Sun Rahe Hain!’ Rashmika Mandanna –Vijay Deverakonda Call Sparks Viral Buzz
Just as news of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding is doing the rounds, an old video from the 'Animal' movie promotions has gone viral.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding is just days away. The couple, who kept their relationship a secret for a long time, have finally confirmed it. They are reportedly getting married in Rajasthan.
Image Credit : instagram
Old videos are now trending
Ever since their wedding news broke, social media is flooded with their old videos. Clips from their films and their dialogues are all going viral again.
Image Credit : instagram.com/rashmika_mandanna
The 'just friends' phase is over
The couple, who always said 'There's nothing between us,' were caught red-handed many times. A video from an interview during the 'Animal' film promotions is now trending. In it, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Rashmika to call Vijay Deverakonda and put the phone on speaker.
Image Credit : Instagram
Speaker on!
Not knowing what to do, Rashmika called Vijay with the speaker on. When he addressed her with a loving nickname, she got super awkward. As everyone burst out laughing, Rashmika told him, 'The speaker is on, everyone is here,' which only made things funnier.
Image Credit : Getty
So, who do you like?
After the call, Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Vijay who he likes. Vijay jokingly replied, 'I love Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.' Then, the same question was put to Rashmika.
Image Credit : Getty
Rashmika was stumped
Rashmika then said, 'I also like Sandeep a lot. I also have a connection with Arjun Reddy.' Hearing this, Vijay, who was still on the line, asked, 'Connection? What kind of connection is that?' leaving Rashmika completely stumped.
