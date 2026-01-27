The 50: Prince Narula to Shiv Thakre—Meet Past Reality Show Winners on the Show
The 50 is set to begin soon, sparking excitement among viewers. As fresh updates emerge, reports reveal that some participating contestants have previously won reality shows, adding more intrigue to the upcoming season.
Prince Narula
Prince Narula, a contestant on The 50, has won 4 reality shows before: MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9, and Nach Baliye 9. His record is still unbeaten.
Divya Agarwal-Hamid Barkzi
Divya Agarwal won 2 reality shows: Bigg Boss OTT 1 and Ace of Space. Hamid Barkzi won MTV Roadies Revolution and Splitsvilla X4.
Shiv Thakare-Urvashi Dholakia
Shiv Thakare won Bigg Boss Marathi 2, and Urvashi Dholakia won Bigg Boss 6. Others include Siddharth Bhardwaj (Splitsvilla 2), Dino James (Khatron Ke Khiladi 13), and Manisha Rani (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11).
The 50 Confirmed Contestants
50 contestants will join The 50. The list includes Karan Patel, Mr. Faisu, Divya Agarwal, Monalisa, Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani, Prince Narula, Urvashi Dholakia, and many more.
When will The 50 start
The 50 premieres Feb 1 on Colors and Jio Hotstar. A game master, The Lion, will watch contestants with animal-masked helpers in a 10,000 sq ft palace.
