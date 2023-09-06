Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thank You For Coming trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and others ramp up style game

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    Brought to you by the powerhouse creators of Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding, this captivating fairy tale chick-flick film Thank You For Coming makes waves globally and amplifies excitement with its intriguing and fun posters. The trailer is out now. Out of all, Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill aced up the style game in trailblazing outfits at the trailer event.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The main cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy poses. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles with Ekta Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor. Kusha Kapila slays in a red halter-neck long gown with Ekta Kapoor who looks pretty in a red outfit.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The main cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy poses. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles with Ekta Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The main cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy poses. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles with Ekta Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The main cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy poses. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles with Ekta Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor. Kusha Kapila slays in a red halter-neck long gown with Ekta Kapoor who looks pretty in a red outfit.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy and candid poses at the much-awaited trailer launch event. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles. Kusha Kapila slays in a red halter-neck long gown with Ekta Kapoor who looks pretty in a red outfit.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The main cast of the film Thank You For Coming is all smiles as they give goofy and candid poses at the much-awaited trailer launch event. Dolly Singh looks stunning in a black short dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks sexy in bright orange sizzling attire, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a white halter-neck short outfit and all the cast are smiles. Kusha Kapila slays in a red halter-neck long gown with Ekta Kapoor who looks pretty in a red outfit.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT: Witness Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar in quirky modern fairy-tale vma

    Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT: Witness Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar in quirky modern fairy-tale

    Did Katrina Kaif undergo NOSE SURGERY? Here's what netizens have to say RBA

    Did Katrina Kaif undergo NOSE SURGERY? Here's what netizens have to say

    BTS World game discontinued; ARMYs claim it is 'End of an Era' vma

    BTS World game discontinued; ARMYs claim it is 'End of an Era'

    Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as Shuddh Desi Romance completes 10 years ATG

    Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as Shuddh Desi Romance completes 10 years

    'Rajinikanth is the reason why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan on acting in Jailer movie rkn

    'Rajinikanth is the reason why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan on acting in Jailer movie

    Recent Stories

    Earth to Mars: 8 Planets and each of their Radii ATG

    Earth to Mars: 8 Planets and each of their Radii

    Moto G54 5G with 6000mAh battery 50MP dual rear cameras launched Check specs price colours gcw

    Moto G54 5G with 6,000mAh battery, 50MP dual rear cameras launched; Check specs, price & colours

    Uorfi Javed SHOCKS fans by covering her face in black see-through cover up [SEE PICTURES] BOLD SEXY ATG

    Urfi Javed SHOCKS fans by covering her face in black see-through cover-up [SEE PICTURES]

    Increased heart rate to sleep disturbances: 7 harmful effects of Black Coffee ATG EAI

    Increased heart rate to sleep disturbances: 7 harmful effects of Black Coffee

    California state assembly passes an anti-caste bill, senators await legislation; check details AVV

    California state assembly passes anti-caste bill, senators await legislation; check details

    Recent Videos

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon